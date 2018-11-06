-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

RIGL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nelson Cabatuan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58 shares in the company, valued at $180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez acquired 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $299,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $907,820 and have sold 179,500 shares valued at $624,615. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,366 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 80,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.93 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $504.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

