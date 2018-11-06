-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curis, Inc. (CRIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Curis reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 299.20% and a negative net margin of 316.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRIS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Curis to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.74. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

