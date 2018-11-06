-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($5.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.49) to ($2.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Liquidia Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT technology is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

