$0.69 EPS Expected for Campbell Soup (CPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 53.88%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of CPB opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.13. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $200,036.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,965.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,609.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 367.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 766.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.