$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $297.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Tanya M. Acker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,014. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Eggemeyer III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $412,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,844. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,572,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,323,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,256,000 after purchasing an additional 119,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,227,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,526,000 after purchasing an additional 71,944 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,167,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after purchasing an additional 759,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 853,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,953. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

