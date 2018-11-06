$1.02 Million in Sales Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2018

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce $1.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 million. Abeona Therapeutics reported sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 363.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 million to $6.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.32 million, with estimates ranging from $4.23 million to $43.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.77. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

