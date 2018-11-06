$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Total SA (TOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.85. Total reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Total had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. ValuEngine raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of Total stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.57. 876,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,358. Total has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.7442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Total by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Total by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Total by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Total by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

