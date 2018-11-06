$12.44 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report sales of $12.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.60 million and the lowest is $11.31 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,082.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.23 million to $33.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $86.23 million, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $101.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.74% and a negative net margin of 617.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADMS. BidaskClub raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 1,346,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.53. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

In other news, CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,665 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

