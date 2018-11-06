12,318 Shares in Box Inc (BOX) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,318 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,185,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,538,000 after buying an additional 2,980,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,527,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,586,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,607,000 after purchasing an additional 987,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BOX by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BOX by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 503,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE BOX opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 488.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. First Analysis started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $286,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,126.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,000 shares of company stock worth $5,229,680 in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/12318-shares-in-box-inc-box-purchased-by-gwm-advisors-llc.html.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.