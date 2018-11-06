124,118 Shares in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,335,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 31.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 119,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 68.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,111 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 220,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/124118-shares-in-qurate-retail-inc-series-a-qrtea-purchased-by-engineers-gate-manager-lp.html.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.