12,676 Shares in PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PACCAR by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

PCAR opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

