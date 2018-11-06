$169.28 Million in Sales Expected for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) to report sales of $169.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.60 million to $171.05 million. Navigant Consulting reported sales of $237.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full-year sales of $668.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.00 million to $672.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $730.88 million, with estimates ranging from $727.50 million to $732.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navigant Consulting.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE NCI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.16. 326,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,872. Navigant Consulting has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $965.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Navigant Consulting news, VP Scott S. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $122,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen R. Lieberman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $671,854 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the third quarter worth about $1,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Navigant Consulting by 23.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Navigant Consulting by 49.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Navigant Consulting by 31.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 174,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the third quarter worth about $2,119,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

