$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc (SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to announce $2.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $2.20. S&P Global posted earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “$214.26” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.69.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $805,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $71,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $107,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $917,542. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,285,000 after acquiring an additional 642,229 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,456,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,924 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,677,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,944,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in S&P Global by 21.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,551,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,197,000 after buying an additional 273,446 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.45. 1,887,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $156.45 and a 52 week high of $217.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

