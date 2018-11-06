207,768 Shares in XBiotech Inc (XBIT) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.58% of XBiotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 479.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 73,652 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 47.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XBiotech news, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 15,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $62,694.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,898,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,477,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,579 over the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. XBiotech Inc has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

XBiotech Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

