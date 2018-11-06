$21.33 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $21.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $18.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $84.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.50 million to $85.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.03 million, with estimates ranging from $88.80 million to $89.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Business Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In related news, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 1,379 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $30,144.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,407.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $358,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

