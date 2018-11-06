25,000 Shares in Forum Merger Corp (FMCIU) Purchased by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMCIU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger in the third quarter worth about $1,633,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Context Partners Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger in the third quarter worth about $4,101,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,726,000.

Get Forum Merger alerts:

NASDAQ:FMCIU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Forum Merger Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/25000-shares-in-forum-merger-corp-fmciu-purchased-by-gator-capital-management-llc.html.

About Forum Merger

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc, formerly Forum Merger Corporation, is an information technology (IT) service provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. It offers collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and security solutions to its customers. It delivers these offerings across several delivery models including on-premise, and in private, hybrid, and public clouds, as well as the proprietary ConvergeOne Cloud, regardless of client’s existing infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.