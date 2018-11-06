2U (TWOU) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TWOU. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

Shares of TWOU opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.19 and a beta of 0.34. 2U has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that 2U will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,090,224.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at $255,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at $304,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

