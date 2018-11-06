2U (TWOU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.4-115.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.94 million.2U also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.09–0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWOU. DA Davidson set a $80.00 price objective on 2U and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on 2U to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on 2U from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on 2U from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $12.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,905. 2U has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -93.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $840,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,090,224.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

