2U (TWOU) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.4-115.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.94 million.2U also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.09–0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $12.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.84. 109,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,905. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 0.34. 2U has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.62.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,090,224.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

