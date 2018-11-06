3,000 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $144.65.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

