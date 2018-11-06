$311.38 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post sales of $311.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $288.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $174,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,713.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

