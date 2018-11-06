$314.67 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Corp (NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post sales of $314.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $306.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. Navient reported sales of $366.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,438. The company has a current ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. Navient has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

