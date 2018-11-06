$327.84 Million in Sales Expected for Finisar Co. (FNSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) to post sales of $327.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Finisar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. Finisar reported sales of $332.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finisar will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Finisar.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Finisar’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Finisar in a research note on Sunday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Finisar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James cut Finisar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Finisar from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finisar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

NASDAQ FNSR opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Finisar has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $506,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 486,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,575.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,508. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,915,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,479,000 after buying an additional 1,328,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,936,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,850,000 after buying an additional 2,496,574 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,771,000 after buying an additional 664,490 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,770,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after buying an additional 567,318 shares during the last quarter.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

