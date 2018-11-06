3,800 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,164,000 after buying an additional 224,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,067,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,688,000 after buying an additional 2,035,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,482,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,541,000 after buying an additional 840,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,095,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,282,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,241,000 after buying an additional 269,625 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $159,142.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,552 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,231 shares of company stock worth $488,443. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

