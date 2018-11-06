$387.84 Million in Sales Expected for US Concrete Inc (USCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce $387.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Concrete’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.82 million and the highest is $399.00 million. US Concrete reported sales of $341.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $404.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.35 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USCR. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of US Concrete in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on shares of US Concrete and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.40 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,755.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Kunz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.76 per share, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,306.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,650 shares of company stock worth $424,178 and have sold 390 shares worth $17,846. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 29.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 77.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 33.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USCR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.44. 658,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $86.35.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

