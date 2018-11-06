4,489 Shares in Citigroup Inc (C) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,839,000 after buying an additional 2,247,392 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 55.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,744,000 after buying an additional 8,975,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,802,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,412,000 after buying an additional 726,738 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,634,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,444,000 after buying an additional 352,801 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,325,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,846,000 after buying an additional 275,266 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

Shares of C stock opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

