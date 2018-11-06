4,540 Shares in Tractor Supply (TSCO) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 104.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 86,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 25.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 44.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 140,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $12,703,208.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,326.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 25,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $2,263,084.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,530 shares of company stock worth $18,348,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/4540-shares-in-tractor-supply-tsco-acquired-by-zions-bancorporation.html.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.