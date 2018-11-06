617,948 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 617,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.64% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FND. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of FND stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $286,531,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

