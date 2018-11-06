68,590 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 68,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.33 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.67 per share, with a total value of $270,728.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/68590-shares-in-american-assets-trust-inc-aat-purchased-by-monarch-partners-asset-management-llc.html.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.