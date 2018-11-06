81,833 Shares in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 81,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATTU. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Attunity during the second quarter worth about $1,788,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Attunity during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Attunity during the second quarter worth about $3,016,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Attunity during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Attunity by 52.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 650,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 223,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

ATTU opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.22 million, a PE ratio of 139.73 and a beta of 1.83. Attunity Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. Attunity had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Attunity Ltd will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Attunity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Attunity in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Attunity from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

