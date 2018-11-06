9,223 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $200,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $223,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $165,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $269,000.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $27,622.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Nichols sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $571,627.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,932 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $154.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.62.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/9223-shares-in-molina-healthcare-inc-moh-acquired-by-wealth-enhancement-advisory-services-llc.html.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.