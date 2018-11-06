AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

AbbVie has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AbbVie to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 671.60% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

In other news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

