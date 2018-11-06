Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXAS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on shares of Abraxas Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Abraxas Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $296.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 301.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 99.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

