Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 125,792 Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,792 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 106,188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SK Telecom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,461,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of SKM opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

