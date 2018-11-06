Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,620 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of TechTarget worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $583.89 million, a PE ratio of 85.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $516,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 587,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,292.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don Hawk sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $282,488.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,865.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 774,408 shares of company stock valued at $17,771,938. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in TechTarget Inc (TTGT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/acadian-asset-management-llc-increases-stake-in-techtarget-inc-ttgt.html.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.