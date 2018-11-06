Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 174,055 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 174,055 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Crocs worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $7,605,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $4,214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price objective on Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,050.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. Crocs had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 74,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,498,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $416,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

