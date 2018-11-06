Accord Financial (ACD) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.20

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.20 and last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.58.
Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.12 million for the quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.
About Accord Financial (TSE:ACD)
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.
