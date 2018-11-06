AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

11/2/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Zalviso offer advantages to the patient, physician/nurse and the treatment facility, in our opinion. In addition to Dsuvia approval, if Zalviso is also approved and both are priced accordingly, we believe it will drive the uptake of both products beyond the Street’s current estimates which should drive the stock higher. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $8.””

10/25/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/23/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/15/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

10/15/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

10/9/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/9/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

10/8/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We reiterate our OW rating on ACRX. Zalviso offer advantages to patients, physicians/nurses and treatment facilities. If approved and priced accordingly, we believe that will drive uptake of both products beyond the Street’s current estimates, which should drive the stock higher. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $6.””

10/5/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

10/1/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Zalviso offer advantages to the patient, physician/nurse and the treatment facility, that if approved and priced accordingly, we believe will drive uptake of both products beyond the Street’s current estimates which should drive the stock higher. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $6.””

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $290.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.03.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $141,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 6,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $31,288.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,669.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 62,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 273,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,676,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

