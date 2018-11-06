Acer Therapeutics Inc (ACER) Director Purchases $4,950,000.00 in Stock

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Director Life Science Ventures Vii Tvm acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ACER stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,081. Acer Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $243.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.75.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 154,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 2,015.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACER shares. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

