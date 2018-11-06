Actuant (ATU) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATU. TheStreet cut Actuant from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Actuant from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Actuant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Get Actuant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATU traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 227,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Actuant has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Actuant will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Actuant during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.