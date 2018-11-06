Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Holdings Trimmed by WealthTrust Fairport LLC

WealthTrust Fairport LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 396.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 53,283 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYI. ValuEngine downgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities set a $170.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.89.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $130.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.98 and a 12-month high of $186.99.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 9.50%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

