Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.53. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.12. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.27% and a negative return on equity of 106.74%. The company had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.