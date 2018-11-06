Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADAP. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

ADAP stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,708. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $669.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 3,000,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $5,010,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $344,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,665,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 698,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 543,809 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,033,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after buying an additional 467,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 786.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 164,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

