Addus Homecare (ADUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million.

ADUS traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $66.95. 6,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,033. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $835.33 million, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.26. Addus Homecare has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

In other Addus Homecare news, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 1,024,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $60,459,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

