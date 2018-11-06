ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ADIDAS AG/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,361. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. ADIDAS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 41,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

