Adrenaline Trading 109.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADN)

Adrenaline (CURRENCY:ADN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Adrenaline coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Adrenaline has a market capitalization of $10,408.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Adrenaline was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adrenaline has traded up 109.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,441.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.71 or 0.03312158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.86 or 0.09219322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00842801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.05 or 0.01721695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00147738 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.93 or 0.01936163 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00468938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Adrenaline Coin Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline’s total supply is 13,931,727 coins and its circulating supply is 12,423,294 coins. Adrenaline’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay. Adrenaline’s official website is adrenalinecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Adrenaline Coin Trading

Adrenaline can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adrenaline should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adrenaline using one of the exchanges listed above.

