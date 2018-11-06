Advance Auto Parts (AAP) PT Raised to $205.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Guggenheim set a $156.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $168.44. 18,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,002. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.70 per share, with a total value of $199,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 116,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,272,000 after purchasing an additional 270,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 620,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,412,000 after purchasing an additional 251,888 shares during the period.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

