Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Director Ernest J. Mrozek Acquires 750 Shares

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Director Ernest J. Mrozek acquired 750 shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $18,757.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,657.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ADSW stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. First Analysis increased their target price on shares of Advanced Disposal Services to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Advanced Disposal Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Disposal Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1,329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

