Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEIS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $76.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.17.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 8,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $497,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 134.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 651,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,829,000 after acquiring an additional 373,409 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $18,702,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 486.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 337,050 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $18,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 293,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

