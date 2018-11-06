Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAVVF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $407.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.